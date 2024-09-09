Renault to Unveil New Concept Car at IAA Transportation Show

Renault is set to reveal a new concept car at the 2024 IAA Transportation show in Hanover, showcasing its future vision for commercial vehicles. The French automaker will also present the Master H2-Tech Prototype.

The IAA Transportation show, a key event for the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market since 1992, will see Renault's concept car debut, hinting at the brand’s innovative direction for LCVs.

Additionally, the hydrogen-powered Master H2-Tech Prototype will be highlighted during a press conference on September 16. Renault’s stand will also feature its LCV range, alongside a dedicated section for its hydrogen ecosystem, Hyvia.