2025 Nissan Armada PRO-4X Unveiled: Ultimate Off-Road Flagship

Nissan has unveiled the 2025 Armada PRO-4X, a bold off-road version of its flagship SUV, aiming to rival the Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro and Chevy Tahoe Z71. This marks the first PRO-4X trim in the Armada’s history, designed for serious off-road enthusiasts.

Under the hood, the Armada PRO-4X is powered by a new 3.5L twin-turbo V6 engine delivering 425 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. This powerhouse, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, gives the SUV a class-leading 8,500 lbs towing capacity.

With all-terrain tires, adaptive air suspension, underbody skid plates, and an electronically locking differential, the PRO-4X is equipped to handle harsh terrains. It boasts 9.6 inches of ground clearance and improved approach, break-over, and departure angles, enhancing its off-road prowess.

The Armada PRO-4X isn’t just about ruggedness—it’s packed with tech, including Nissan’s ProPILOT 2.1 hands-free driving assist and Safety Shield 360. A suite of camera systems and eight driving modes further elevate its capabilities on and off the road.

Nissan’s Armada PRO-4X is set to impress those looking for a combination of luxury, tech, and unstoppable off-road performance.

