Bosch and Pirelli Join Hands for Smart Tyre Technology

Bosch and Pirelli have entered into a joint development partnership to revolutionize tyre technology. Their collaboration focuses on creating intelligent, software-based solutions powered by sensors integrated into tyres, known as in-tyre sensors. This innovation promises enhanced safety, comfort, and driving dynamics for motorists.

The highlight of this venture is Pirelli’s Cyber Tyre, the first system that uses integrated sensors to transmit real-time data to the vehicle. Bosch has already adapted its ESP system for this technology in collaboration with Pagani Automobili, utilizing it in the Pagani Utopia Roadster to ensure optimal safety and performance.

Bosch brings its expertise in MEMS sensor technology and tyre pressure sensors using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), merging it with Pirelli’s advanced tyre modeling and algorithms. Together, they aim to push the boundaries of smart tyre technology, setting new standards in vehicle dynamics and control.