Xpeng G6 Secures Five-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating

Xpeng Motors’ electric coupe SUV, the Xpeng G6, has earned a five-star safety rating from the 2024 Euro NCAP, reinforcing its reputation as a high-performance and safe vehicle.

Euro NCAP’s five-star rating is a benchmark for vehicle safety in Europe, evaluating critical areas like occupant protection, road user safety, and advanced driver assistance systems through rigorous crash simulations.

The G6’s exceptional safety performance stems from its advanced engineering, including torsional stiffness of 41,600 Nm/deg achieved through front and rear integrated die-casting technology. This innovation boosts stiffness by 83% compared to traditional vehicles, enhancing both impact resistance and weight management.

Safety extends to the battery, featuring a three-layer anti-collision structure, eight compartments, and pressure resistance up to 50 tonnes, ensuring top-tier protection for the power source. Additionally, six airbags offer comprehensive occupant protection.

The G6 is also equipped with XPILOT safety features, which include forward, side, and rear collision prevention systems. These technologies work together to reduce impact forces and safeguard passengers in the event of a crash.

This achievement marks Xpeng’s third five-star rating, following similar accolades for the G9 and P7 models.