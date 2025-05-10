Akio Toyoda Honored with 2025 Industry Leadership Award by SAE

Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman Akio Toyoda has been awarded the 2025 Industry Leadership Award by the SAE Foundation, recognizing his impactful career and visionary leadership in the global automotive landscape. The award was presented at the 27th Annual SAE Foundation Celebration held in Pontiac, Michigan.

Toyoda served as President and CEO of Toyota from 2009 to 2023, guiding the company through major technological shifts and championing innovation, sustainability, and mobility for all. Now, as Chairman, he continues to push Toyota’s commitment to future-ready solutions and workforce development.

To commemorate this recognition, Toyota Motor North America has pledged $1 million to support SAE’s A World in Motion (AWIM) STEM education program. This initiative aligns with the Toyota USA Foundation’s Driving Possibilities program, aiming to bring real-world engineering and critical thinking into classrooms across the U.S.

Together, AWIM and Driving Possibilities will reach nearly 24,000 students and train around 700 teachers in STEM education, preparing the next generation of mobility innovators.