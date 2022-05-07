5 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for your Biker Mom

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you are probably racking your brain for what kind of gift basket or floral arrangement to get for the most special lady in your life, your mother. Well, if mommy dearest also happens to ride a motorcycle, then here is a Mother’s Day Gift Guide for motorcycle-loving moms. Show her how much you appreciate her. Go on, surprise her with some of these cool stuff from Royal Enfield she can use for her next ride!

Wind Farer Jacket

From your jaunt around the city to a fun weekend trip, this Wind Farer riding jacket from Royal Enfield is built for all your escapades. It is designed to provide ventilation and protection with an integrated thermal and waterproof liner. The shoulders and elbows are equipped with Knox MICRO LOCK CE Level 1 armors (CE Certified) which absorb maximum energy on impact. The jacket costs Rs. 6950.

Roadbound Gloves

The Roadbound gloves have padding and lining to always keep you comfortable & protected on the road. The leather and polyester mesh build enables effective ventilation when you’re on the saddle. The Knox SPS protection keeps your hands safe in case of a fall. If she’s a real motorcycle mama, she’ll love it! The cost of the gloves is Rs. 3750.

Street Trooper Dual Visor Helmet

Looking for a stylish helmet to make your rides around town safer? The Royal Enfield Street Trooper is an ISI certified helmet that comes with vents at the front, top and rear for ventilation and to prevent the visor from fogging. It is the perfect partner for your mom’s adventure rides while also keeping her safe at the same time. The helmet has been priced at Rs. 3100.

Ride Venture Backpack

The carefully constructed design and sternum straps make the Royal Enfield Ride Venture Backpack the ideal choice for your casual or heavy-duty expeditions. The rainproof lining inside makes sure that the bag stays water-resistant in the heaviest of showers. The bag can comfortably fit a 15-inch laptop and has sufficient compartments for all other essentials too. This amazing backpack costs Rs. 2340.

Breeze Women Riding Trousers

The Royal Enfield Breeze Women's Riding Trousers protect your biker mom from harsh terrains without compromising on comfort. The outer shell is made from Nylon-Polyester mesh, which not only makes it abrasion resistant but also ensures ample ventilation on every adventure. The cost of these trousers is Rs. 5850.