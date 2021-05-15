5-door Maruti Jimny Visualised Yet Again! – Rendering

Maruti has been holding the top spot in the Indian market for decades now. The brand has a set of potent products in its lineup that are luring the Indian crowd quite well. However, the carmaker is yet to launch a proper ladder-frame, 4WD SUV in the Indian market. Earlier, Maruti sold the Gypsy, which is currently on sale in the international markets in its 4th-gen rendition as Jimny. It was showcased to the Indian audience at the 2020 Auto Expo. Recently, the long-wheelbase version of the Jimny was spotted testing on foreign soil and is likely to be the base for the 5-door model.

While we earlier shared a rendering of the 5-door Maruti Jimny, here’s another iteration that portrays how the 5-door model would look like. The above image shows that the 5-door Jimny will come with a different grille than one seen on the 3-door model. Moreover, the designer has nicely incorporated the rear door on the side profile. The rear window and quarter glass look like they are made of a single glass pane.

Thanks to the increased length and wheelbase, the 5-door Maruti Jimny looks more proportionate and practical than its 3-door counterpart. The leaked document confirms that the 5-door version of the Jimny will be 300 mm longer than the 3-door model. This increment in length will come from the extended wheelbase. Resultantly, the 5-door Jimny will boast of a 2,550 mm long wheelbase and will be 3,850 mm in length. Moreover, it will tip the scale at 1,190 kilos.

The long-wheelbase avatar of the Jimny is speculated to be unveiled by early next year and might go on sale by sometime mid-2022. Powering the 5-door version will be the same 1.5L K15B motor, which puts out 102 PS of peak power and 130 Nm of max torque. It will come with a 4x4 transfer case and a low-ratio gearbox.

On the inside, the changes will include a spacious second-row and a bigger boot space. The feature list, however, is expected to remain the same. It comprises of a touchscreen infotainment system, traction control, automatic climate control, keyless entry, power windows, power-adjustable and foldable ORVMs and more. Once launched, the 5-door Maruti Jimny will give tough competition to the Mahindra Thar in the Indian market.