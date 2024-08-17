All-New BMW M5 Touring: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Package

BMW has unveiled the all-new M5 Touring, a high-performance machine that perfectly balances dynamic driving with everyday practicality. This latest model combines thrilling road and track capabilities with versatile interior space, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes, leisure activities, and weekend getaways.

Powered by BMW's M HYBRID drive system, the M5 Touring features a high-revving 4.4-liter V8 engine paired with an electric motor for instant power delivery. The hybrid setup generates an impressive 585 hp and 750 Nm of torque, while the electric motor adds an additional 197 hp, with torque boosted to 450 Nm. This combination ensures a seamless and exhilarating driving experience, whether on city streets or open highways. The car’s top speed can reach 305 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package.

Also read: New BMW X3 LWB - Exclusively from China for China

Visually, the new M5 Touring showcases a fresh take on BMW’s signature M design. The sleek, body-colored surfaces and contrasting Black solid roof give the car a clean, athletic look. Flared wheel arches, muscular shoulders, and a long roofline further emphasize its sporty character, setting it apart from the standard BMW 5 Series Touring.

Inside, the M5 Touring is loaded with advanced technology and driver assistance features. Standard equipment includes front collision warning, lane departure warning with steering assistance, the Evasion Assistant, Attentiveness Assistant, and Speed Limit Info system. The integrated braking system and transverse dynamics management enhance overall driving safety and control.

Also read: New BMW M5 Rolls Off Assembly Line at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing

The M-specific control panel on the centre console offers additional options for customising the driving experience. For example, the Setup button enables direct access to the settings for the drive system, Drivelogic function, chassis, steering, braking system, M xDrive and brake energy recuperation intensity. Drivers can use the M buttons on the steering wheel to call up two configurations they have previously programmed for the vehicle setup.