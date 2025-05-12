300 SL Gullwing Scale Model: A Must-Have for Mercedes Fans

12/05/2025 - 15:35 | Mercedes-Benz,   | IAB Team

Hot Wheels is entering the premium model game with a 1:12 scale brick-building set of the iconic Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing. Part of the new Mattel Brick Shop Premium Series, this detailed replica blends classic car enthusiasm with the joy of building toys.

Though not a LEGO product, this officially licensed Mattel set aims to rival it, offering collectors plastic bricks, metal parts like rearview mirrors and a steering wheel, and functional elements — including opening gullwing doors, hood, and trunk (with a spare tire inside).

Adding to the appeal is a 1:64 Hot Wheels diecast version of the same Gullwing, presented in a clear display case. Optional knockoff wheels and other customization pieces are also included to tweak your build.

This Gullwing kicks off a new wave of collector-grade Hot Wheels brick sets, with more enthusiast icons likely to follow.

