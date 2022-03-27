2nd Yamaha Blue Square Premium Outlet Opened in Coimbatore & Erode

Continuing with the commitment to strengthen its retail footprint in the Indian market, Yamaha has opened its second “Blue Square” outlet in Coimbatore and Erode, situated in Tamil Nadu.

Launched under the banner of ‘ORPI Agencies’ in Coimbatore and ‘Safety Motors’ in Erode, both “Blue Square” showrooms are 3S Facilities offering end-to-end sales, service and spares support. The showroom setup in Coimbatore is spread across 1710 sq.ft. while the showroom in Erode covers 1600 sq.ft. area. Both the concept-driven showrooms embed Yamaha's racing DNA of excitement, style & sportiness.

Predominantly focused on customer-centric brand experience, Yamaha’s ‘Blue Square’ showrooms are designed to offer a sense of community, creating a space for customers to connect with the ethos of the brand. ‘Blue Square’ is designed to define the legacy of Yamaha’s role in global motorsports with ‘Blue’ characterizing the company’s racing DNA and ‘Square’ defining an entry into the world of Yamaha. The ‘Blue Square’ outlets showcase the brand’s racing DNA through a Yamaha Blue themed interior and a visually appealing borderline surrounding the exterior of the outlet.

The premium outlets showcase an attractive display of Yamaha motorcycles followed by genuine accessories, apparel, and spare parts. The ‘Blue Square’ showrooms also feature a café that serves as a platform for customers to connect with each other and gain information about the brand as well.

With newly launched outlets in Coimbatore and Erode, Yamaha currently operates 23 Blue Square outlets in Tamil Nadu. In addition to it, Yamaha has its ‘Blue Square’ showrooms in Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and the other North-Eastern States.