Volkswagen launched the T-Roc SUV in India last year for a price of INR 19.99 lakh. Although it was a full import and quite pricy for its size, the Volkswagen T-Roc was soon sold out in the country by September 2020. Being an import, it was certainly limited in numbers as each manufacturer is allowed to import and sell a maximum of 2,500 units of vehicles per year without the need for homologation. For Volkswagen, these 2500 units included both the T-Roc and the Tiguan AllSpace.

The T-Roc will be brought back to India this year under the same car import rule and is scheduled to arrive early in Q2. However, as it turns out, the second-batch of the VW T-Roc is already sold out even before it has arrived to our shores. In an interview with carandbike, Ashish Gupta, Brand Head, Volkswagen India, said,

"Q1 will be about further democratising out TSI range - the Polo and Vento, you'll see a lot of action there and second quarter itself we bring back the T-Roc and the Tiguan All-Space, or rather continue with the T-Roc and the All-Space with the second batch coming to India. So that's something our customers can look forward to. For the T-Roc especially we already have our orders full for the second batch as well. We generated around 2,000 bookings for the first batch and we were able to deliver only 950 units out of that. Customers who are waiting for the car, we would like to honour our commitment to them first."

The Volkswagen T-Roc was available in only a single variant which had a 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine. This motor is tuned to produce 147 bhp and 250 Nm. The transmission provided is a 7-speed DSG automatic unit. The T-Roc can do the 0-100 km/h run in just 8.4 seconds and flat out, can achieve a top speed of 205 km/h. The Volkswagen T-Roc is also built on the MQB-AO platform but this is not the heavily localized MQB-AO-IN platform that will be underpinning the Taigun SUV.

Although Volkswagen likes to call the T-Roc an SUV, frankly, its more of a crossover as the compact dimensions would suggest. It however came plenty well equipped with features such as LED DRLs, projector lens headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels, leather upholstery, auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit and much more. When the T-Roc is brought back later this year, it could however be launched at a higher price than its first introductory price.

[News Source - carandbike.com]