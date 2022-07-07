20th International Jawa-Yezdi Day Celebration Details Announced

Details regarding the celebration of the 20th International Jawa-Yezdi Day have been announced. It will be celebrated on July 10 across the country and the major event will be held at St. Joseph’s Indian High School Ground in Bengaluru.

The main event is expected to host the Jawa Yezdi Kommuniti and their prized and Yezdi motorcycles, ranging from pristine classics to the all-new range available currently at the showrooms.

While the motorcycles will take the center stage, the day-long event will also comprise of activities centered around fun and nostalgia, bringing out the beauty & simplicity as well as thrill & ruggedness of the Jawa and Yezdi models. The event will attract a host of loyal brand enthusiasts and remarkable personalities from the Jawa Yezdi Kommuniti, who will be honoured for their contribution.

Making this announcement, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO - Classic Legends, said, “We are excited to bring our Kommuniti together to celebrate the 20thInternational Jawa-Yezdi Day. With the Jawa and the newly introduced Yezdi models, our Kommuniti is growing and it will be a delight to see the new riders come together with the vintage Jawa and Yezdi owners, who have kept the flame burning throughout. This year will be a celebration of this camaraderie and biking brotherhood, and we’re looking forward to it!"

Apart from this, club-level events are also planned in many cities across the country. Jawa Yezdi dealerships across the country will also host rides in their respective locations with their customers, also inviting the owners of classic models from their cities.