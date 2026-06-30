BYD Teams Up With Parkopedia for In-Car Payments

BYD is stepping deeper into connected mobility, partnering with Parkopedia to introduce ParkPay—an in-car parking payment solution built into Android Automotive OS. The feature is expected to roll out in production models by early 2027.

ParkPay aims to simplify urban driving by allowing users to handle parking payments directly through the car’s infotainment system. Once the vehicle detects parking activity at a supported location, drivers receive a prompt on screen. From there, starting a parking session takes just a few taps, with the relevant zone already selected.

The system will debut on upcoming models like the Denza Z9 GT and the BYD Atto 3 Evo. Importantly, BYD plans to push the feature to existing vehicles via over-the-air updates, expanding access across its growing lineup.

At launch, the service will integrate with RingGo in the UK and EasyPark across Europe, ensuring wide geographic coverage. But this is just the beginning. Future updates are set to bring additional features including EV charging payments, toll integration, and even parking reservations.

ParkPay will be housed within BYD’s broader mobility app ecosystem, bringing multiple connected services under one roof. The idea is clear—reduce reliance on smartphones and move everyday driving interactions directly into the vehicle.