Mitsubishi Teases New Pajero's Multi Meter Digital Display

Mitsubishi Motors is gearing up to bring back a legend. An all-new Pajero is set for a global debut this autumn, and early details suggest it’s staying true to its hardcore off-road roots.

At the center of the new SUV’s capability is a Multi Meter digital display, a feature inspired by earlier Pajero generations but now significantly enhanced. This system delivers real-time data including altitude, compass direction, outside temperature, pitch and roll angles, and even left-right torque distribution. In short, it gives drivers a live snapshot of exactly how the SUV is handling tough terrain.

Whether it’s steep climbs, tight forest trails, rocky paths or muddy tracks, the setup is designed to boost driver confidence when conditions get challenging. It’s a clear reminder that this Pajero isn’t just about looks—it’s built to perform where it truly matters.

Mitsubishi says the system is a direct evolution of the brand’s off-road legacy, reinforcing the Pajero’s identity as a serious go-anywhere machine. In an era where many SUVs lean toward urban appeal, this focus on terrain-focused functionality signals a bold and deliberate move.