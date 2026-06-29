Volvo Debuts Australia’s First Electric Articulated Bus

Volvo Buses has taken a major step in Australia’s public transport electrification journey with the debut of the BZL Electric Articulated bus. Built for the Public Transport Authority of Western Australia (PTA), this 18-metre-long people mover is designed to handle high-capacity urban routes with ease.

The new articulated bus offers seating for 57 passengers and builds on Volvo’s growing electric footprint in the country, where over 140 units from the same platform are already in service. The PTA itself began operating Volvo electric buses back in 2022, making this latest addition a natural progression.

Under the skin, the bus is powered by a dual-motor EPT802 setup producing a combined 400kW. Energy comes from a substantial 497kWh battery pack made up of lithium iron phosphate cells, while CCS2 fast-charging ensures operational flexibility.

The bodywork has been developed by Volgren, Australia’s largest bus body manufacturer, with production spread across facilities in Victoria, Western Australia, and Queensland. The new model benefits from years of experience gained through Volvo’s rigid electric bus deployments, ensuring a mature support ecosystem for operators.

Volvo’s long-standing partnership with the PTA—spanning over a decade and more than 1,400 delivered buses—continues to evolve with this launch. With higher capacity and zero-emission credentials, the BZL Electric Articulated signals a clear shift towards cleaner, more efficient urban mobility.