BMW X6 M60i xDrive Launched in India at ₹1.77 Cr

BMW has launched the new X6 M60i xDrive in India, bringing its high-performance Sports Activity Coupé to the market as a fully imported (CBU) model. Priced at ₹1.77 crore (ex-showroom), it blends aggressive styling with serious performance.

At the heart of the X6 M60i sits a newly developed 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine. It delivers the kind of power you’d expect from an M Performance model, promising strong acceleration and a deeply engaging driving experience. This isn’t just about speed though—it’s about presence.

Visually, the X6 continues to stand out with its signature coupé-SUV silhouette. The sloping roofline and sharp body lines give it a stretched, athletic stance. Up front, slim Adaptive LED headlights with arrow-shaped DRLs and the blacked-out kidney grille with double ribs add to its bold character. M-specific elements further enhance its road presence.

Step inside, and the focus shifts to comfort and customization. Buyers can choose from Sensafin upholstery options in shades like Silverstone, Cognac, Tacora Red/Black, and Black. The cabin combines premium materials with modern tech, delivering a refined yet sporty environment.

BMW is offering the X6 M60i in six exterior colours, including Aventurine Red, Brooklyn Grey, Isle of Man Green, and Black Sapphire, among others.