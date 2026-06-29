Renault Rolls Out Gemini AI to Cars via OTA Update

Renault is stepping up its in-car tech game by rolling out Google’s Gemini AI assistant across vehicles equipped with the openR link system. The update, which began deploying over-the-air on June 15, 2026, replaces the existing Google Assistant—and it comes at no additional cost for users.

Unlike traditional voice systems, Gemini brings a more natural, conversational experience. It can handle complex, multi-step requests without needing rigid command phrases, making interactions feel far more intuitive. Drivers can control key vehicle functions such as air conditioning, navigation, media, and settings, while also accessing real-time EV data for smarter route planning.

What sets this apart is that the intelligence now sits within the car itself, rather than relying on smartphone mirroring systems like Android Auto. The result is a more seamless and integrated user experience.

Importantly, this isn’t limited to new cars. Renault is pushing the upgrade to existing vehicles already running the openR link system, which first debuted in 2022 with the Mégane E-Tech Electric. That means a large number of cars on the road today will benefit from this next-gen assistant.

Looking ahead, Renault plans to introduce a ‘Gemini Live’ mode. This will enable more fluid conversations, allowing users to interrupt mid-sentence, switch languages on the go, and chain multiple requests without repeating the wake command.

At launch, the system supports 13 languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese, with more to follow. As a constantly evolving platform, Gemini will continue to receive updates over time—no dealership visits required.