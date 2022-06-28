2023 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched, Gets Multiple Upgrades

The 2023 Kawasaki Versys 650 has been launched in India. The latest iteration of the motorcycle comes with multiple upgrades compared to the previous model.

The widely popular Kawasaki Versys 650 returns to Kawasaki’s line-up stronger than ever with several upgrades including Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), new TFT Color Instrumentation with Smartphone Connectivity, and sharper front cowl styling, LED headlight, and an adjustable windshield to ensure you enjoy every ride.

A new 4.3” full-color all-digital TFT instrument cluster adorns the cockpit of the 2023 Kawasaki Versys 650 giving the rider a high level of visibility during both day and night. The high-grade full-color display features TFT technology, a selectable background color is offered (black or white) and the screen brightness automatically adjusts to suit available light. A wide variety of display functions are available and a Bluetooth chip allows for connection to a compatible smartphone device and RIDEOLOGY THE APP.

Accompanying the redesigned upper cowl is a new windshield, offering increased wind protection and adding to the rider’s comfort, making the Versys 650 a highly capable touring partner. The stylish windshield features four positions for three inches of total adjustability, ranging from a sporty lower height to a taller wind protection height, to suit the rider’s preference. The four positions can be conveniently adjusted by hand using a release button below the TFT screen.

The Versys 650 features a powerful liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve 649cc parallel-twin engine, which creates strong low-mid range torque and facilitates smooth power delivery. It produces 66 PS at 8500 rpm and 61 Nm at 7000 rpm. The 2023 Kawasaki Versys 650 has been priced at Rs 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been launched in two colours - Candy Lime Green and Metallic Phantom Silver.