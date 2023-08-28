2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched in India at Rs 1.39 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 in the country at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new 2023 Hornet 2.0 boasts an aggressive design with new cutting-edge graphics. Its forward-leaning aerodynamic styling & bulky fuel tank are true expressions of dominance and muscular road presence. Styling is enhanced by an all-LED lighting system (LED headlamp, LED winkers & X-Shaped LED tail lamp) which further improves the reliability along with better visibility. The sporty split seat and key on tank placement amplifies its street fighter character while adding more convenience to the rider.

At the heart of the new 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 lies a powerful 184.40cc, 4 stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine. It is more environment friendly than before. The OBD2 Hornet 2.0 uses multiple sensors and monitors components that can affect emission performance. If any malfunction is detected, it even illuminates a warning light on the vehicle’s instrument panel.

The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets Golden Up-side Down (USD) front fork – a first in the sub-200cc motorcycle segment. It is an ultimate combination of advanced technology & superior appeal and enhances the handling capacity of this International Street Fighter.

The advanced Fully Digital liquid crystal instrument panel displays information like Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Battery Voltmeter, Twin Trip Meters, Gear Position Indicator, Service Due Indicator and a Clock. It also comes with customizable brightness (can be adjusted manually up to 5 levels as per convenience) for better visibility at day/night.