2023 Honda H'ness CB350 & CB350RS Launched - New Accessories

Honda has launched the 2023 models of the H'ness CB350 & CB350RS. They are OBD2B compliant and will be available at BigWing dealerships across India by the end of March.

The 2023 H’ness CB350 is priced starting Rs 209,857 and 2023 CB350RS is priced starting at Rs 214,856 (ex-showroom Delhi). Honda also launched a new customisation section for the CB350 customers – ‘My CB, My Way’. To be sold as Honda Genuine Accessories, the custom kits will be available across BigWing dealerships by the end of March 2023.

The 2023 Honda H'ness CB350 is available in 3 variants - DLX, DLX Pro, DLX Pro Chrome. The 2023 CB350RS has 3 variants too - DLX, DLX Pro, DLX Pro Dual Tone.