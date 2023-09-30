2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched in India, Comes With Airbag & DCT

Honda has started accepting bookings for its flagship motorcycle – the Gold Wing Tour. It has been attractively priced at Rs. 39,20,000 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The new Honda Gold Wing Tour will make its way to India through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan and will be exclusively sold via the premium BigWing Top Line dealerships.

2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour features a fully LED lighting system, a feature-rich cockpit with a 7.0-inch full-colour TFT display that supports Android Auto & Apple CarPlay and provides riding, navigation & audio information. There is an extended electric screen for excellent wind protection, Bluetooth connectivity with two USB type-C sockets, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Airbag and a host of other equipment.

At the heart of the Honda Gold Wing Tour lies a massive 1833cc, liquid-cooled, 4 stroke, 24 valve, flat six-cylinder engine that churns out 93 kW power and 170 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). It also features a convenient creep forward and back function for convenient low speed maneuverability.

Comfort, smoothness, technology and surprisingly nimble handling: these are the ingredients that make for memorable motorcycle touring, and the Gold Wing Tour has them all in spades. Equipped with innovative electronics for seamless performance, it features a Throttle-By-Wire (TBW) system along with four riding modes (Tour, Sport, Econ & Rain) that truly help tailor the riding experience.