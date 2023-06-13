2023 Hero Passion Plus Launched in India, Costs Rs 76,301

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2023 Hero Passion Plus in India. The new model of the stylish commuter has been priced at Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom).

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “The iconic brand Passion, which has defined the parameters of style, reliability and comfort in the motorcycle category, has truly undergone a transformation over the past decade. The overwhelming trust of our customers in the brand and their enduring affinity with Passion has encouraged us to introduce it in a refreshed avatar. With its stylish looks and exciting features for riders’ convenience, we are confident that the new Passion+ will grow its appeal among the customers and further strengthen our presence in the segment.”

The 2023 Hero Passion Plus offers superior ergonomics through plush seat and the low saddle height (790mm) ensures easier accessibility and high level of comfort for the riders and pillions. The riding comfort for rider is further enhanced by the relaxed ergonomic triangle, which offers an active and all-time comfortable seating position.

The new Passion Plus comes with a highly reliable & Fuel-efficient 100cc BS-VI and OBD-2 phase A compliant engine that produces a power output of 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm and torque of 8.05 NM @ 6000 rpm. Delivering the brand promise of performance and comfort, the motorcycle comes with the patented i3S technology for better fuel efficiency.

There are three color schemes – Sports Red with Black, Black with Nexus Blue and Black with Heavy Grey.