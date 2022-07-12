Ducati Panigale V4 Gets Electronic Improvements For MY2023

Ducati has updated the ridiculously fast motorcycle, the Panigale V4, for 2023. The Italian company has played around with the electronics to make the supersport machine a bit easier and more intuitive for riders of all levels.

The 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 receives the new Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO 2 software which features a different gear-by-gear calibration on each of the three selectable levels. It improves stability, precision and directionality during braking and cornering, and allows the rider to define with greater precision the best electronic set-up on each circuit.

Ducati has also thrown in a new Quick Shift improving gearshift fluidity at every degree of throttle opening, both partial and full, handling the two different situations differently. In addition to these changes, there is a new strategy for the cooling fan, capable of offering better management of operating temperatures and greater thermal comfort for the rider already at speeds typical of road use.

The updates for 2023 are complemented by a refinement of the Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Ride by Wire strategies. The former has evolved to make the action of traction control even more accurate as a function of lean angle, while the latter improves the connection between the torque requested by the rider and the torque actually delivered. These improvements follow the Ducati philosophy of constant product development, ensuring regular evolution to always offer the best level of performance, usability and comfort.

These updates, available on all Panigale V4, V4 S and V4 SP2 2023 models, will also be available to all owners of Panigale V4, Panigale V4 S and Panigale V4 SP2 2022 by means of a simple intervention that can be performed at a Ducati Service starting from the end of July 2022.