2023 Ducati Monster SP With 111 HP Launched in India

Ducati has expanded its Monster range of motorcycles in India by introducing the 2023 Ducati Monster SP. The newest addition to the Italian brand's product line up has been priced at Rs 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

2023 Ducati Monster SP has a sporty engine, but perfect for road use, combined with a Superbike-derived frame. The heart of the motorcycle is the Testastretta engine, a liquid-cooled 4-valve twin with 111 hp and desmodromic distribution. The Front Frame of the Monster SP is inspired by that of the Panigale V4, which is an extremely light and compact aluminium frame fixed directly to the engine heads. It is the modern reinterpretation of the recipe that gave life to the Naked segment of motorcycles, which is now making new generations of Monsteristi fall in love with it.

The sporty nature of the Ducati Monster SP can be seen immediately thanks to the livery that incorporates the 2022 colours of the Ducati Lenovo Team's Desmosedici GP, the golden anodizing of the Öhlins NIX30 fork and the presence of a Termignoni approved silencer as standard. Particularly high-quality details are the red saddle, which is integrated with the tail in the side view, the Monster SP logo on the passenger seat cover and the Ducati logo on the fuel tank, larger and inspired by the Panigale V4 graphics.

The fully adjustable Öhlins suspension, with the fork 0.6 kg lighter than the one used on the Monster, increase the feeling, as well as the ground clearance and consequently the lean angle. The suspension system can also count upon a sportier calibration, which improves the dynamic qualities of the Monster SP when riding on mixed roads and opens the possibility of having fun even among the curbs of a circuit.

The sporting potential of the Monster SP is further enhanced by the steering damper, which improves stability under acceleration and cornering, as well as by the presence as original equipment of Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, the manufacturer's flagship proposal for sporty riding on the road. In addition, the electronics see a general recalibration of all the Riding Modes, and therefore of all the electronic controls, to make the most of the changes made to the chassis, and the arrival of the new Riding Mode Wet, designed to offer greater safety on the bikes on wet surfaces.