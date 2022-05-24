2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 & Meteor 350 Launched in Malaysia

The 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350 have been launched in Malaysia. The former is available from RM 23,500 (INR 4.15 lakh) whereas the latter's price starts from RM 24,500 (INR 4.33 lakh).

The 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 uses a 346cc single-cylinder engine that makes 19.1 hp at 5,250 rpm with 28 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. There is a 6-speed gearbox. For the brakes, the motorcycle has a 280 mm rotor upfront and a drum brake at the rear. RE is also providing a single-channel ABS.

The 2022 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is powered by a 349cc single-cylinder engine that is capable of producing 20.2 hp at 6,500 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. This powerplant is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The braking duties are handled by a 300 mm front and a 270 mm rear rotor aided by a two-channel ABS.

