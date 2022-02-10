2022 KTM 890 Duke R Revealed, Gets New & Attractive Livery

KTM has revealed the 2022 model of the 890 Duke R. The new motorcycle features an all-new Atlantic Blue base color that has been lifted directly from its big brother, the KTM 1290 Super Duke R.

Having been around since 2020, the KTM 890 Duke R has proven itself to be the undisputed champion in the middleweight segment. Boasting an impressive 121 HP and 99 Nm of torque, it represents a serious option for race-centric riders looking for agility, punch, and poise.

The biggest change in the 2022 model is obvious: the KTM 890 Duke R now features a premium hue of matt paint. Called ‘Atlantic Blue’, the color is reminiscent of the palate used on the KTM RC16 GP racer and recently the KTM 1290 Super Duke R, adding to bike's streetfighter demeanor. Typical of all KTM ‘R’ models, the signature orange frame continues to provide the perfect contrast of colors while strengthening the READY TO RACE presence.

With its new look to match its performance and character, the KTM 890 Duke R once again promises to be a track-ready machine you’ll want to ride every day. It will arrive at authorized KTM dealer floors in the international markets from this month onwards.