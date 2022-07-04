Jawa Yezdi Nomads Ibex Trail Returns, 2nd Edition Details Announced

Details of the 2nd edition of Jawa Yezdi Nomads Ibex Trail have been announced. The riding program is now open to interested participants. It is one of the brand’s marquee rides that allows riders to explore the challenging route leading to Ladakh. The ride will start from Chandigarh on August 6th, 2022.

The Jawa Yezdi Nomads program provides riders with an entirely ‘nomadic’ experience immersing them completely in the region they are riding in by delving deeper into local food, local music, local lifestyle, and interaction with the local people. The Ibex Trail 2022 aims to deliver just this experience to the participants by taking them on an unforgettable adventure from Chandigarh to Leh via Manali.

This time around, the adventure just won’t stop here as the riders will continue the ride to Umling-La, the highest motorable pass in the world, passing through the remotest corners of North India. This 14-day ride to "The Land of High Passes" will involve riding through a picturesque landscape along with the famed Pangong Tso, Hanle village, and Tso Moriri, which will allow the riders to unleash the abilities of their Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles through tarmac, sand, slush, rocks, gravel, and not forgetting the numerous water crossings.

The Ibex Trail will be open to riders of all Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles across India. The participation fee is INR 40,000 for single riders and INR 80,000 for riders with a pillion, ex-Chandigarh.

Ibex Trail 2022 Itinerary

Day 0 - Chandigarh

Day 1 - Chandigarh to Manali

Day 2 - Manali to Jispa

Day 3 - Jispa to Sarchu

Day 4 – Sarchu to Leh

Day 5 – Rest Day at Leh

Day 6 - Leh to Pangong Tso

Day 7 - Pangong Tso to Hanle

Day 8 - Hanle to Umling – La to Hanle

Day 9 - Hanle to Tso Moriri

Day 10 - Tso Moriri - Sarchu

Day 11 - Sarchu - Manali

Day 12 –Rest Day at Manali

Day 13 - Manali to Chandigarh