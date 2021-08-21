2022 Indian Chief Line-up Launch Date Revealed

Indian Motorcycle has announced the launch date of the 2022 Indian Chief line-up in India. The company has shared the information via its social media channels. The 2022 Indian Chief line-up will be launched in India on 27 Aug 2021. The range will consist of the Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited.

While the 2022 Indian Chief line-up is yet to be launched, earlier this year, Indian Motorcycle had revealed the price of the entry-level model of this range. This announcement was made to mark the brand’s 100th anniversary in the market.

As mentioned above, the 2022 Indian Chief lineup will consist of the Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited. The entry-level model, as per the information made available by the company earlier this year, will start from INR 20,75,922 (ex-showroom). Indian Motorcycle had not disclosed the prices of the other two iconic models as of now.

In March 2021, Indian Motorcycle had also said that its 2022 Chief lineup had reached dealerships across the country and interested buyers can visit the outlets and check out the new models. Bookings for the updated range were also opened for an amount of INR 3 lakh.

Indian Motorcycle has taken into account customer feedback to improve its Chief lineup for MY2022. The new models will come equipped with next-level technological upgrades. They will also be more approachable by a wider spectrum of riders thanks to the shorter wheelbase, low seat height, and reduced weight.