Here's A Quick Hack To Fix 2021 Hyundai Creta Interior Rattling Sounds

The Hyundai Creta is the best selling compact SUV in its segment and for good reasons. It offers fantastic value given the number of features it comes packed with, and given the wide variety of powertrain options to chose from, there's a Hyundai Creta for literally every kind of buyer. However, if there's one thing that's not so good about the Creta apart from its polarizing styling, then that would be its poor interior plastic quality. And that's something that has been observed across the range, right from the base E trim to even the top-spec SX(O) trim.

A lot of Hyundai Creta owners have reported rattling sounds coming from various interior panels of their SUV, particularly from the center console area. It usually becomes more prominent when the SUV is driven over rough or broken roads and it really robs away the wow factor from the Creta's otherwise premium cabin. Now, this is essentially an issue of the poor fitment of the various plastic panels together, which is more of a build quality issue rather than a plastic quality issue. While there's no real solution to the problem, here we have an interesting hack that should solve your woes.

This vlogger owns a 2021 Hyundai Creta in its base E trim and he too had been troubled by similar rattling sounds, as he rightly demonstrates in the video. To fix the problem, he uses a WD-40-water displacing spray, which is a multi-purpose product used for lubricating metal parts, to clean, protect and loosen rusted parts and even to fix squeaks. You simply need to spray little amounts of WD-40 on the joints where the plastic panels have been fixed together. After spraying, clean the surface with a micro-fiber cloth and you will be good to go. Repeat the process on all surfaces you think is causing the sound. As per the vlogger, the product really works and it reduces the sound by 70-80%, although it does not eliminate it completely. But that's still a tremendous result.

As for the Hyundai Creta, it is offered in five trim levels - E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) - and with two petrol and one diesel engine option - there's a 1.5L, naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 115PS and 144Nm of peak torque. Then there's a 1.4L, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 140PS and 242Nm of peak torque. As for the diesel engine, it's a 1.5L oil burner that produces 115hp and 250Nm of torque. Hyundai offers as many as four transmission options with its three engine options. There's a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, a CVT gearbox and even a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Top-spec SX trim comes equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and AppleCarPlay, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, alloys wheels, rear disc brakes, and much more. The SX(O) trim further adds features like four airbags, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a full-digital instrument cluster, an electronic parking brake, hill-start assist, and ESC. While most manufacturers are going the petrol-only route, as many as 60% of all Creta buyers are still choosing the diesel variants, in spite of their higher asking price. The Hyundai Creta rivals the likes of the MG Hector, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks.

