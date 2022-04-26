2022 Ducati Multistrada V2 Goes on Sale in India - Details Inside

Ducati has launched the 2022 range of the Multistrada V2 which comprises two variants - V2 and V2 S. The Ducati Multistrada V2 has been priced at INR 14.65 lakh whereas the V2 S retails at INR 16.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
What's new?
- New Livery & New Colour
- Engine – Testastretta 11°New Connecting Rods – 0.17 kgs lighter
- New Gear Drum and smoother fork for updated quick shifter strategy – lighter by 0.11 kgs
- New 8-disc hydraulic clutch, smoother operation - lighter by 1.51 Kgs
- New Clutch Cover – 0.25 Kgs lighter
- New Seat with lesser Height – 830 mm (-10mm) & improved inner leg (-40mm)
- Low seat and Low suspension kit available as an accessory
- New Rider foot pegs with thinner rubber pads (-10mm)
- New Rims (as MTS V4 - 1.7 kgs)
- Lighter spoked wheels available as accessories
- New Mirrors (Same as MTS V4) and lighter by 0.7Kgs
Ducati Multistrada V2
Colours - Ducati Red with gloss black frame and black rims
Main standard equipment
- 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine with 113 hp at 9,000 rpm and 94 Nm at 6,750 rpm
- Exhaust with single silencer
- Tubular steel trellis frame with cast aluminium double-sided swingarm
- Seat height 830 mm Height-adjustable Plexiglas
- 20-litre fuel tank capacity
- Cast alloy wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres, 120/70 ZR19 at the front and 170/60 ZR17 at the rear
- Fully adjustable 48 mm fork, 170 mm travel
- Fully adjustable shock absorber, 170 mm travel
- 4 Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro)
- Ducati Safety Pack (ABS Cornering Bosch 3 levels, DTC 8 levels)
- Vehicle Hold Control (VHC)
- LCD instrumentation
- Ducati Brake Light
- Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) available as an accessory
- Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down (DQS) available as an accessory
Ducati Multistrada V2 S
Colours
- Ducati Red with black frame and black wheel rims with red tags
- Street Grey with black frame and "GP Red" wheel rims
Main standard equipment
Same as Multistrada V2 with the following additions:
- Hands Free System
- Semi-active electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) system
- Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down (DQS)
- Full-LED headlight with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL) system
- Cruise Control
- Dashboard with 5"colour TFT screen
- Backlit handlebar controls
Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai and deliveries will begin immediately. All prices are Ex-Showroom India.