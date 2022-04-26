2022 Ducati Multistrada V2 Goes on Sale in India - Details Inside

Ducati has launched the 2022 range of the Multistrada V2 which comprises two variants - V2 and V2 S. The Ducati Multistrada V2 has been priced at INR 14.65 lakh whereas the V2 S retails at INR 16.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

What's new?

New Livery & New Colour

Engine – Testastretta 11°New Connecting Rods – 0.17 kgs lighter

New Gear Drum and smoother fork for updated quick shifter strategy – lighter by 0.11 kgs

New 8-disc hydraulic clutch, smoother operation - lighter by 1.51 Kgs

New Clutch Cover – 0.25 Kgs lighter

New Seat with lesser Height – 830 mm (-10mm) & improved inner leg (-40mm)

Low seat and Low suspension kit available as an accessory

New Rider foot pegs with thinner rubber pads (-10mm)

New Rims (as MTS V4 - 1.7 kgs)

Lighter spoked wheels available as accessories

New Mirrors (Same as MTS V4) and lighter by 0.7Kgs

Ducati Multistrada V2

Colours - Ducati Red with gloss black frame and black rims

Main standard equipment

937 cc Testastretta 11° engine with 113 hp at 9,000 rpm and 94 Nm at 6,750 rpm

Exhaust with single silencer

Tubular steel trellis frame with cast aluminium double-sided swingarm

Seat height 830 mm Height-adjustable Plexiglas

20-litre fuel tank capacity

Cast alloy wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres, 120/70 ZR19 at the front and 170/60 ZR17 at the rear

Fully adjustable 48 mm fork, 170 mm travel

Fully adjustable shock absorber, 170 mm travel

4 Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro)

Ducati Safety Pack (ABS Cornering Bosch 3 levels, DTC 8 levels)

Vehicle Hold Control (VHC)

LCD instrumentation

Ducati Brake Light

Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) available as an accessory

Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down (DQS) available as an accessory

Ducati Multistrada V2 S

Colours

Ducati Red with black frame and black wheel rims with red tags

Street Grey with black frame and "GP Red" wheel rims

Main standard equipment

Same as Multistrada V2 with the following additions:

Hands Free System

Semi-active electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) system

Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down (DQS)

Full-LED headlight with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL) system

Cruise Control

Dashboard with 5"colour TFT screen

Backlit handlebar controls

Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai and deliveries will begin immediately. All prices are Ex-Showroom India.