2022 Audi Q9 (BMW X7-rival) Spied Winter Testing

The 2022 Audi Q9 was recently spotted undergoing winter testing with heavy camouflage. From the looks of it, the introduction of the new flagship SUV from the Ingolstadt-based premium carmaker isn’t too far in the offing, and it looks like we’ll finally have an answer to the Mercedes GLS and BMW X7 from VW Group. The upcoming Audi model will likely offer advanced technology, a plush cabin and powerful engines. That said, the Q9 will share aplenty with the Audi Q7, Q8, and Porsche Cayenne. As per previous reports, the all-new SUV could make its debut in the last quarter of the ongoing calendar year.

2022 Audi Q9 Release Date and Price

The 2022 Audi Q9 will be the most expensive model to wear the ‘Bulgarian Beard’. Hence, one can simply expect the SUV to offer the best in terms of material quality, performance and technology. In all likelihood, the Q9 will officially shed its veil towards the end of this year or at least early next year. In most likelihood, the Q9 will have a base price of USD 100,000, thereby making it a direct adversary of the BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS.

2022 Audi Q9 Specs

Currently, official details of the powertrain options for the Audi Q9 are scarce. However, as the upcoming model will share many components with the Q7, Q8, and Porsche Cayenne, it will likely get pretty much the same engine options. While the entry-level versions could feature the 3.0-litre V6 petrol and diesel motors, the performance-focused SQ9 or RS Q9 versions could get its juice from a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 gasoline burner. Also, there enough chances that the Q9 would be sold with a plug-in hybrid system that will use the same engine as the greener Porsche Cayenne. An all-electric version, however, doesn’t seem to be on the cards.

2022 Audi Q9 Exterior and Interior

While the prototype of the Q9 that is seen in these images wears thick camouflage, the new model is definitely a shoe-size larger than the Q7 as well as the Q8. It will surely feature a massive front grille and rather boxy LED taillights. A highlight of the side profile will be the massive 23-inch wheels, the same size as the RSQ8.

Inside, the Audi Q9 will be a tech-laden offering because it will be a flagship model packed with a high-quality cabin. Like the Q7, the Q9 will offer a 7-seat layout. The features list will comprise bits like massive screens, high-quality leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, heads-up display, forward-collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring.