New Yamaha FZ-X with Neo-Retro Design & Bluetooth Launched

The new Yamaha FZ-X is the latest model to become a part of India Yamaha Motor’s motorcycle lineup. The new bike offers a neo-retro design, Bluetooth connectivity, and several other interesting features. It has been launched in two variants with prices starting at INR 1,16,800.

One of the highlight features of the new Yamaha FZ-X has to be its neo-retro design. The motorcycle comes with a unique-looking bi-functional LED headlamp with LED DRL that should certainly act as a head-turner. The fork gaiters enhance the masculine look of the motorcycle. The side profile is maintained by several blacked-out parts, a single-piece seat, compact and sporty exhaust, sturdy-looking pillion grab rail. At the back, there’s a newly designed LED tail lamp and a rear tyre hugger.

The new Yamaha FZ-X comes with a fully digital instrument cluster with a negative LCD that offers Bluetooth connectivity. Customers can check smartphone notifications via the instrument cluster icons, look at maintenance recommendations, track the bike’s last parking location and fuel consumption, receive malfunction notification and whatnot. There’s also a unique feature called The Revs Dashboard that can display data such as engine rpm, degree of throttle opening, rate of acceleration, an eco-friendly riding indicator, etc on your smartphone. Some of the other key features of the Yamaha FZ-X include a power socket, side stand engine cut off, and a single-channel ABS.

Speaking of the engine, powering the new Yamaha FZ-X is a 149cc single-cylinder engine that has a SOHC. The air-cooled motor comes with Yamaha’s Blue Core technology. It is capable of producing 12.4 PS of peak power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

The new Yamaha FZ-X is available in two variants. The one without Bluetooth functionality has been priced at INR 1,16,800 whereas if you want to enjoy the features of Bluetooth connectivity you will need to shell out INR 1,19,800. As for the colour options, there are 3 choices - Metallic Blue, Matte Black, and Matte Copper.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi