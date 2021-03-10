TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Now Lighter & More Powerful

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has always been one of the best motorcycles in the 160cc segment. It ticks all the right boxes - looks, features, performance - and, thus, gives its rivals a run for their money. Now, to make the competitors even more fearful about this phenomenal product, TVS Motor Company has launched the 2021 model of the Apache RTR 160 4V which is lighter and more powerful than ever before.

2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Specs

Powering the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the same old 159.7cc single-cylinder engine which complies with the BS6 emission regulations. However, the Hosur-based company has made some changes and been able to extract out a few more horsepower from the motor. The oil-cooled mill now produces 17.63PS of max power at 9250rpm and 14.73Nm of peak torque at 7250rpm. In comparison, previously it was tuned to churn out 16.02PS at 8250rpm and 14.12Nm at 7250rpm. TVS Motor Company claims that with this update, the Apache RTR 160 4V has become the most powerful motorcycle in its class.

2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Features

Apart from the revised engine, the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has also been worked upon to lose some weight. The disc brake variant of the new model weighs 147kg whereas the drum brake variant tips the scale at 145kg. Previously, these variants weighed 149kg and 147kg respectively. The latest Apache RTR 160 4V also gets an all-new dual-tone seat with a carbon-fibre pattern. The rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged.

2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will be available in 3 colour options - Racing Red, Knight Black, and Metallic Blue. It will have two variants - disc brake and drum brake. The former has been priced at INR 1,10,320* whereas the latter will be set you back by INR 1,07,270*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi