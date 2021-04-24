2021 Triumph Street Scrambler Unveiled - What’s New?

The iconic British motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph, is playing on the front foot these days. The company has launched/revealed many new products recently, including the Trident 660, Street Twin, Speedmaster, and several others. Now, the latest motorcycle to come out from the brand’s stable is the new Triumph Street Scrambler. Let’s know more about it, shall we?

The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler is powered by the familiar 900cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, however, it has been tuned to comply with the stricter emission regulations. The motor is capable of delivering 65PS of max power at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 80Nm is generated at 3,250rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 5-speed gearbox. So, even while producing fewer harmful emissions, the engine didn’t lose its thrilling performance and unmistakable British twin sound.

It is not just the engine of the new Street Scrambler that has seen changes, Triumph has also incorporated a few cosmetic alterations in the updated model. For instance, the side panels are new and feature an aluminium number board. There’s a new heel guard and throttle body finishers. We also have a new heel guard, adventure-oriented seat material, and brushed aluminium headlight brackets. Additional Scrambler-defining details include high grip ‘bear trap’ adventure style footpegs, elegantly-shaped tank with lockable cap, and minimal front mudguard.

If we talk about the features of the 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler, it comes with a pair of 41mm telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear for carrying out the suspension duties. The braking department is monitored by a 320mm front and a 255mm rear rotor aided by ABS. The motorcycle weighs 223kg dry and has a seat height of 790mm. In terms of colour options, there are three - Jet Black, Matte Khaki Matte Ironstone, and Urban Grey.

Some of the other key features include: