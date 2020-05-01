First Toyota Yaris Cross real-life images surface online

New images revealing how the Toyota Yaris Cross looks like real life have surfaced online. Compared to the Toyota C-HR, it is smaller and has a more conventional design.

The Toyota Yaris Cross is 4,180 mm long, 1,765 mm wide and 1,560 mm tall. So, it’s roughly the size of the European VW T-Cross, which measures 4,108 mm in length, 1,799 mm in width and 1,584 mm in height. While the German SUV has a 2,551 mm wheelbase, the Japanese SUV has a tad longer, 2,560 mm wheelbase.

The Toyota Yaris Cross sits on the GA-B version of the TNGA platform. For those wondering if it's related to the Toyota Yaris sedan sold in India, the fact is that it has no connection at all. It actually belongs to the Mk4 Toyota Yaris family, which was brought to life with a hatchback in October last year.

Toyota will offer the Yaris Cross in petrol and hybrid variants. The petrol variant employs the M15A-FKS 1.5-litre direct-injection three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 120 PS and 145 Nm of torque. The hybrid variant uses the M15A-FXE 1.5-litre direct-injection three-cylinder petrol engine along with the 1NM electric motor and (in only the AWD configuration) the 1MM electric motor. Detailed specifications have been included towards the end of the story.

LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, 10-inch colour head-up display, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and sat-nav and 40:20:40 split rear seats are some of the key features of the Toyota Yaris Cross.

The Toyota Yaris Cross looks like a model that would be an instant hit in India if launched with an attractive price, but that's the problem. It has been developed keeping European countries, Japan and such other markets for whom cost is not a concern. Toyota Kirloskar Motor doesn’t plan to launch any originally Toyota product in the A and B segments for the foreseeable.

Toyota Yaris Cross FWD Specifications

Aspect Specification Petrol Hybrid Length 4,180 mm 4,180 mm Width 1,765 mm 1,765 mm Height 1,560 mm 1,560 mm Wheelbase 2,560 mm 2,560 mm Engine M15A-FKS M15A-FXE Displacement 1,490 cc 1,490 cc Engine Max. Power 120 PS at 6,600 rpm 91 PS at 5,500 rpm Engine Max. Torque 145 Nm at 4,800-5,200 rpm 120 Nm at 3,800-4,800 rpm Front Electric Motor - 1NM Front Electric Motor Max. Power - 80 PS Front Electric Motor Max Torque - 141 Nm Battery - Lithium-ion Battery Capacity - 4.3 Ah Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT e-CVT

Toyota Yaris Cross AWD Specifications

Aspect Specification Petrol Hybrid Length 4,180 mm 4,180 mm Width 1,765 mm 1,765 mm Height 1,560 mm 1,560 mm Wheelbase 2,560 mm 2,560 mm Engine M15A-FKS M15A-FXE Displacement 1,490 cc 1,490 cc Engine Max. Power 120 PS at 6,600 rpm 91 PS at 5,500 rpm Engine Max. Torque 145 Nm at 4,800-5,200 rpm 120 Nm at 3,800-4,800 rpm Front Electric Motor - 1NM Front Electric Motor Max. Power - 80 PS Front Electric Motor Max Torque - 141 Nm Rear Electric Motor* - 1MM Rear Electric Motor Max. Power* - 5.3 PS Rear Electric Motor Max. Torque* - 5.3 Nm Battery - Lithium-ion Battery Capacity - 4.3 Ah Transmission CVT e-CVT

The Toyota Yaris Cross’ production will take place at the TMMF (Toyota Motor Manufacturing Factory) Onnaing factory in France and at Toyota Motor East Japan's Iwate factory. Its launch will take place first in Japan, between September and December year, and then in Europe, in the middle of 2021.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser (Toyota Vitara Brezza) to be launched in August

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: minkara.carview.co.jp]