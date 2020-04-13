With the discontinuation of the Toyota Etios this month, TKM has no presence in the fleet segment now. The company plans to launch a stripped-down, cheaper Toyota Yaris as a solution in the coming months.

The latest development has been confirmed by Naveen Soni, Senior VP - Sales and Customer Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor. “Very soon, we should be looking at the possibility of a specced-down Yaris,” Soni said recently. To clarify that he was indeed referring to a stripped-down trim for fleet buyers, not a new base trim for private buyers, he confirmed that a “taxi-suitable, low-spec model” is under consideration.

Currently, the prices of the Toyota Yaris start at INR 8.76 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new base trim may not include features like projector headlamps, shark fin antenna, (15-inch) alloy wheels, height-adjustable driver seat, electrically adjustable mirrors and 60:40 split rear seats. These features are included as standard in the current base trim (J).

The Toyota Yaris taxi should employ the familiar 2NR-FE 1.5-litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine. This naturally aspirated four-cylinder mill produces 107 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. It returns a fuel economy of 17.1 km/l when had with a 6-speed manual transmission and 17.8 km/l when had with a continuously variable transmission. TKM is unlikely to offer the CVT option in the taxi trim.

Reports say that a CNG engine option is also in the works for the Toyota Yaris in India. It is possible that TKM will offer the upcoming trim with this more economical engine option.

