2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Variants Explained; Detailed Features List

After a lot of anticipation, spy pictures and teasers, Toyota has finally launched the Fortuner facelift in India yesterday. The Toyota Fortuner Facelift is now priced from INR 29.98 lakh to INR 37.58 lakh, ex-showroom, in India. Along with a facelift, Toyota has also brought the new Legender variant of the Fortuner which now sits at the top of the range, priced at INR 37.58 lakh. This is the first major update for the current-gen Fortuner ever since it was introduced in 2016.
The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift is available in a total of seven variants that includes two engine options, two drive types and three gearbox options to choose from. Here's the list of features that are available with each of the variant.
Toyota Fortuner Petrol Manual and Automatic Variants
For its petrol engine, the Fortuner facelift continues with the 2.7-litre petrol engine that produces 166hp and 245Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The petrol versions are however only available in a front-wheel drive configuration.
Features:
- Machine Finish Alloy Wheels
- LED Front Fog Lamp
- Rear Fog Lamp
- Chrome Plated Door Handles and Window Beltline
- Electrically Adjustable, Retractable Side Mirrors with Side Turn Indicators
- Aero-Stabilising Fins on ORVM Base and Rear Combination Lamps
- Fully Automatic Power Back Door with Height Adjust Memory and Jam Protection
- Leather Seats with Perforation
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Two Seat Colour Options (Chamois and Black)
- Cabin Wrapped in Soft Upholstery, Metallic Accents and Woodgrain-Patterned Ornamentation
- 8.0 DA Touch Screen Audio with Capacitive Switches
- Connected Car Technology
- Cruise Control
- Large TFT Multi-Information Display
- New Optitron Cool-Blue Combimeter with Chrome Accents and Illumination Control
- Automatic Climate Control [Dual A/C] with Auto Rear Cooler
- Heat Rejection Glass
- Driving Modes: ECO / PWR Modes
- VSC [Vehicle Stability Control] with BA [Brake Assist]
- HAC [Hill Assist Control]
- TRC [Traction Control System]
- 7 SRS Airbags
- Anti-Theft Alarm with Ultrasonic Sensor and Glass Break Sensor
- Front Seats: WIL Concept Seats [Whiplash Injury Lessening]
- Child Restraint System: ISOFIX + Tether Anchor on 2nd Row
- Front Row Seatbelts with Pre-Tensioner + Force Limiter
- ABS with EBD
- Speed Auto Lock with Emergency Unlock
- Impact Absorbing Structure with Pedestrian Protection Support
- Park Assist: Back Monitor, Front and Rear Sensors with MID Indication
Toyota Fortuner Diesel Manual and Automatic Variants
The 2.8L diesel engine too has been carried over but with certain changes. It continues to produce 177hp and 420Nm of peak torque when paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox. However, if you opt for the automatic-diesel variant, the 2.8L engine has received a healthy upgrade to now produce 204hp and an impressive 500Nm of torque with the 6-speed torque convertor unit. The diesel engine is available in both front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations.
Features (Over the Petrol MT/AT variants)
- New Design Super Chrome Alloy Wheels (4WD)
- Machine Finish Alloy Wheels (2WD)
- Premium JBL Speakers (11 Speakers Including Subwoofer & Amplifier) - 4WD only
- Driving Modes: Eco / Normal / Sport Mode
- Power Steering with Variable Flow Control
- Downhill Assist Control
- Electronic Drive Control
- Lockable Differential
Toyota Fortuner Legender Diesel
This is the new range topping Toyota Fortuner in India. The Legender variant gets a completely different face with its own unique bumper that looks even sportier along with a blacked-out split grille. Priced at INR 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom), it is available in a single diesel variant with a 4x2 powertrain and automatic gearbox.
Features
- Split Quad-LED Headlamps with Waterfall LED Line Guide Signature
- Sequential Turn Indicators
- Catamaran Style Front and Rear Bumper
- Sleek and Cool Design Theme Grille with Piano Black Highlights
- Dual Tone Black Roof
- Multi-Layer Machine Cut Finish Alloy Wheels
- Dual Tone (Black & Maroon) Upholstery
- Cabin Wrapped in Soft Upholstery, Metallic Accents and Galaxy Black Patterned Ornamentation
- Interior Ambient Illumination
- Contrast Maroon Stitch Across Interior
- New Optitron Black Dial Combimeter with Illumination Control and White Illumination Bar
- Rear USB Port
- Wireless Smartphone Charger
- Kick Sensor for Back Door Opening
- Driving Modes: Eco / Normal / Sport Mode
Toyota Fortuner Facelift - Price and Rivals
Standard Fortuner
Pre-facelift Price
|
Facelift Price
Difference
Petrol 4x2 MT
INR 28.66 lakh
|INR 29.98 lakh
|INR 1.32 lakh
Petrol 4x2 AT
INR 30.25 lakh
|INR 31.57 lakh
|INR 1.32 lakh
Diesel 4x2 MT
INR 30.67 lakh
|INR 32.48 lakh
|INR 1.81 lakh
Diesel 4x2 AT
INR 32.53 lakh
|INR 34.84 lakh
|INR 2.31 lakh
Diesel 4x4 MT
INR 32.64 lakh
|INR 35.14 lakh
|INR 2.50 lakh
Diesel 4x4 AT
INR 34.43 lakh
|INR 37.43 lakh
|INR 3 lakh
Legender 4x2 AT Diesel
-----
|INR 37.58 lakh
|NIL
The Fortuner has been the king of the full-size, three-row ladder-frame SUV space for years now. However, with this facelift, it now sits at the higher end of the spectrum, commanding a whopping premium of up to Rs 3 lakh over the pre-facelifted model. The Toyota Fortuner will continue its rivalry with other three-row, ladder-on-frame SUVs like the Ford Endeavor, the MG Gloster or the Mahindra Alturas G4.
