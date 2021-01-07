2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Variants Explained; Detailed Features List

After a lot of anticipation, spy pictures and teasers, Toyota has finally launched the Fortuner facelift in India yesterday. The Toyota Fortuner Facelift is now priced from INR 29.98 lakh to INR 37.58 lakh, ex-showroom, in India. Along with a facelift, Toyota has also brought the new Legender variant of the Fortuner which now sits at the top of the range, priced at INR 37.58 lakh. This is the first major update for the current-gen Fortuner ever since it was introduced in 2016.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift is available in a total of seven variants that includes two engine options, two drive types and three gearbox options to choose from. Here's the list of features that are available with each of the variant.

Toyota Fortuner Petrol Manual and Automatic Variants

For its petrol engine, the Fortuner facelift continues with the 2.7-litre petrol engine that produces 166hp and 245Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The petrol versions are however only available in a front-wheel drive configuration.

Features:

Machine Finish Alloy Wheels

LED Front Fog Lamp

Rear Fog Lamp

Chrome Plated Door Handles and Window Beltline

Electrically Adjustable, Retractable Side Mirrors with Side Turn Indicators

Aero-Stabilising Fins on ORVM Base and Rear Combination Lamps

Fully Automatic Power Back Door with Height Adjust Memory and Jam Protection

Leather Seats with Perforation

Ventilated Front Seats

Two Seat Colour Options (Chamois and Black)

Cabin Wrapped in Soft Upholstery, Metallic Accents and Woodgrain-Patterned Ornamentation

8.0 DA Touch Screen Audio with Capacitive Switches

Connected Car Technology

Cruise Control

Large TFT Multi-Information Display

New Optitron Cool-Blue Combimeter with Chrome Accents and Illumination Control

Automatic Climate Control [Dual A/C] with Auto Rear Cooler

Heat Rejection Glass

Driving Modes: ECO / PWR Modes

VSC [Vehicle Stability Control] with BA [Brake Assist]

HAC [Hill Assist Control]

TRC [Traction Control System]

7 SRS Airbags

Anti-Theft Alarm with Ultrasonic Sensor and Glass Break Sensor

Front Seats: WIL Concept Seats [Whiplash Injury Lessening]

Child Restraint System: ISOFIX + Tether Anchor on 2nd Row

Front Row Seatbelts with Pre-Tensioner + Force Limiter

ABS with EBD

Speed Auto Lock with Emergency Unlock

Impact Absorbing Structure with Pedestrian Protection Support

Park Assist: Back Monitor, Front and Rear Sensors with MID Indication

Toyota Fortuner Diesel Manual and Automatic Variants

The 2.8L diesel engine too has been carried over but with certain changes. It continues to produce 177hp and 420Nm of peak torque when paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox. However, if you opt for the automatic-diesel variant, the 2.8L engine has received a healthy upgrade to now produce 204hp and an impressive 500Nm of torque with the 6-speed torque convertor unit. The diesel engine is available in both front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations.

Features (Over the Petrol MT/AT variants)

New Design Super Chrome Alloy Wheels (4WD)

Machine Finish Alloy Wheels (2WD)

Premium JBL Speakers (11 Speakers Including Subwoofer & Amplifier) - 4WD only

Driving Modes: Eco / Normal / Sport Mode

Power Steering with Variable Flow Control

Downhill Assist Control

Electronic Drive Control

Lockable Differential

Toyota Fortuner Legender Diesel

This is the new range topping Toyota Fortuner in India. The Legender variant gets a completely different face with its own unique bumper that looks even sportier along with a blacked-out split grille. Priced at INR 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom), it is available in a single diesel variant with a 4x2 powertrain and automatic gearbox.

Features

Split Quad-LED Headlamps with Waterfall LED Line Guide Signature

Sequential Turn Indicators

Catamaran Style Front and Rear Bumper

Sleek and Cool Design Theme Grille with Piano Black Highlights

Dual Tone Black Roof

Multi-Layer Machine Cut Finish Alloy Wheels

Dual Tone (Black & Maroon) Upholstery

Cabin Wrapped in Soft Upholstery, Metallic Accents and Galaxy Black Patterned Ornamentation

Interior Ambient Illumination

Contrast Maroon Stitch Across Interior

New Optitron Black Dial Combimeter with Illumination Control and White Illumination Bar

Rear USB Port

Wireless Smartphone Charger

Kick Sensor for Back Door Opening

Driving Modes: Eco / Normal / Sport Mode



Toyota Fortuner Facelift - Price and Rivals

Standard Fortuner Pre-facelift Price Facelift Price Difference Petrol 4x2 MT INR 28.66 lakh INR 29.98 lakh INR 1.32 lakh Petrol 4x2 AT INR 30.25 lakh INR 31.57 lakh INR 1.32 lakh Diesel 4x2 MT INR 30.67 lakh INR 32.48 lakh INR 1.81 lakh Diesel 4x2 AT INR 32.53 lakh INR 34.84 lakh INR 2.31 lakh Diesel 4x4 MT INR 32.64 lakh INR 35.14 lakh INR 2.50 lakh Diesel 4x4 AT INR 34.43 lakh INR 37.43 lakh INR 3 lakh Legender 4x2 AT Diesel ----- INR 37.58 lakh NIL

The Fortuner has been the king of the full-size, three-row ladder-frame SUV space for years now. However, with this facelift, it now sits at the higher end of the spectrum, commanding a whopping premium of up to Rs 3 lakh over the pre-facelifted model. The Toyota Fortuner will continue its rivalry with other three-row, ladder-on-frame SUVs like the Ford Endeavor, the MG Gloster or the Mahindra Alturas G4.

