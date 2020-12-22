The Toyota Yaris GR-S Is A Souped Up Yaris Sedan For Malaysia

The Toyota Yaris is a humble, easy-to-live with sedan in the Indian market but it is not quite so ordinary in some other markets abroad. Earlier this year, Toyota debuted the hot-hatch version of the Yaris hatchback and now, the folks at Toyota's racing division - Gazoo Racing - have worked their magic on the Yaris sedan as well. Toyota has unveiled the new Yaris GR-S for the Malaysian market. The Yaris is also known as the Vios in the Malaysian market.

It must however be noted that this Toyota Yaris GR-S must not be confused with the new Yaris GRMN hot-hatch. The latter is based on Toyota’s new TNGA platform while the Yaris GR-S is based on the same platform that underpins the India-spec Yaris. In fact, its a sportier variant of the Yaris we have here in India. It would however be unfair to call it just another variant of the Yaris as there have been a host of updates under the skin to make a driver-focused car.

The Toyota Yaris GR-S gets a sports tuned suspension which makes the car sit substantially lower than the standard car. It rides on larger 17-inch wheels shod with wider 205/45 section tyres. The Yaris GR-S also features a host of cosmetic updates, the most obvious of which is the aggressive front bumper with rather big air intakes. The rear bumper even features a mild diffuser. There are also side skirts and a rear spoiler which further add to the sporty appeal of the car. On the inside, the Yaris GR-S gets an all-black theme with red stitching and inserts and GR badges on the seats. Even the needles in the instrument console come finished in red.

Toyota has however not tweaked the engine at all and that might be disappointing for some. It thus continues to be powered by a 1.5L, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 107hp and 140Nm of torque. The numbers certainly aren't overwhelming for what's deemed to be a sporty car. Toyota has however thrown in a new 10-step CVT gearbox instead of the 7-step CVT that you get with the standard car. That should help keep the engine on the boil and squeeze out some performance from it.

There's also a new Sport mode which sharpens the throttle and gearbox responses by some bit. The Toyota Yaris GR-S has been launched in Malaysia with prices starting from RM 95284, which translates to about INR 17.34 lakh in Indian money. This however will not make it to the Indian market and the Yaris will continue to be an ordinary sedan here in India.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.