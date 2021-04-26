2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Now in India - Price, Specs, Top Speed

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa was globally unveiled earlier this year in February. Since then, fans of the legendary motorcycle in India have been impatiently waiting to get information about the arrival of the updated model in the country. Well, their longing ends now as the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has finally been launched in India today.

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has been priced at INR 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the previous model used to retail at INR 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new motorcycle are now open online. Interested buyers can reserve one by paying a token amount of INR 1 lakh. The new Hayabusa will be available in 3 colours - Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Mat Sword Silver/Candy Daring Red, and Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Mat Stellar Blue. Dispatches will begin from mid-May.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, SMIPL, said:

The Suzuki Hayabusa has been the most preferred choice amongst sportbike enthusiasts around the world for over two decades now in the class it created. The new-generation Hayabusa was developed not only to achieve an even higher overall balance of ultimate performance and comply with the BS6 emissions standards, but also to capture the hearts of both devoted followers and all who lay eyes on the stunning beauty and sharper, tauter form of its bold new design.

The gigantic 1340cc in-line 4-cylinder engine of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is a BS6-compliant motor. It has revised intake and exhaust systems and comes with ride-by-wire tech. Suzuki has tuned it to produce 187bhp of max power at 9700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Japanese company has also included a bunch of advanced electronics such as multiple riding modes, power mode selector, traction control, engine brake control, bi-directional quick shift system, launch control, cruise control, and anti-lift control system. The motorcycle also has a 6-axis IMU and cornering ABS.

In terms of design, the new Suzuki Hayabusa carries the silhouette of the previous model, however, a lot of work has been implemented in the motorcycle’s overall design to not just improve its aesthetics but also its aerodynamic capabilities. Some of the key styling elements include a revised taillamp, dual exhausts, rear seat cowl, tweaked front end, etc. Suzuki has also retained the overall layout of the instrument cluster. We have two large dials analogue dials for the rev-counter and speed, however, between them sits a new TFT display.

