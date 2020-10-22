2021 Ssanyong Rexton Unveil Scheduled For November 2

Mahindra introduced the full-size Alturas G4 in India in 2017. While the company has not made any major change to the car since then, the Alturas G4 does manage to rake in a respectful amount of sales. The Alturas G4 received a mild update last year but now it seems like it is heading for a major update. Ssangyong has released teasers of its all-new 2021 Rexton and the car will be officially unveiled on November 2.

In the teaser images, it is clear to see that the front profile will receive a major overhaul in terms of its appearance. The updated Rexton will get a larger, hexagonal-shaped grille with chrome inserts and a bold bezel design. On either side, the Rexton will get LED headlamps with LED DRLs, which have been designed as a cohesive unit to the grille design. The lower half of the redesigned bumper gets an extremely edgy design which also houses the LED fog lights. At the side, the Rexton will get large multi-spoke alloy wheels and a chrome window line surrounding the entire DLO area. Overall, the front and side profile now get edgy creases and look to be an absolute head turner. When it comes to the rear, the changes compliment the modern design but also carry a familiar silhouette to the outgoing version. From the teaser images, the tail lights seem to be an LED unit with a T-shaped glow pattern. The pronounced boot lip also give an impression of a one-piece tail light in the images released. Here too, you get a redesigned bumper, with an edgy design. Overall, the all-new Ssangyong Rexton seems to have stepped up its design game multiple notches. However, how much of the new design and exact details of the Ssanyong Rexton will only be revealed in due time.

When it comes to powertrain, the current Mahindra Alturas G4 draws power from a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine which is tuned to develop 187bhp and 422Nm of torque. While it is yet to be confirmed, it is likely to retain this diesel unit in a BS6 guise, along with the addition of a turbo-petrol engine from Mahindra’s latest line of M-Stallion engine.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more SsangYong updates and other four-wheeler news.