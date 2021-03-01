2021 Skoda Kushaq Rear End Rendering is to Drool Over

The 2021 Skoda Kushaq is scheduled to make its global debut here in India on 18 March. The longing for the Czech compact SUV appears to be neverending. So, while we were waiting for the upcoming Hyundai Creta-rival to break cover, digital artist Shoeb R. Kalania has created the 2021 Skoda Kushaq rear end rendering which shows us how the new car would look like from behind, and we can’t stop drooling over it.

We can see in the rendered image that the 2021 Skoda Kushaq rear end would have quite a sporty visual appeal. Undoubtedly, the highlight here is the sharp-looking taillamp clusters. They have a signature lighting which makes things that much more special. We also like the ‘Skoda’ lettering on the tailgate and the silver-finished skid plate. Adding a bit more muscularity to the car’s overall look is the black body-cladding all around.

Also Read: Production-Spec Skoda Kushaq Rendered Based On Latest Design Sketches

We can also spot a roof-mounted rear spoiler which comes along with an integrated stop lamp. The design of the alloy wheels is pretty futuristic. We would love to see them make their way into the actual model. Adding richness to the side profile are two creases that run parallel on the doors and neatly meet the taillights. The chunky roof rails are yet another feature that enhances the compact SUV’s bold looks.

We certainly like the way the 2021 Skoda Kushaq rear end rendering has turned out to be. What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments below.

For those who are wondering about the upcoming Skoda Kushaq specs, there’s going to be a 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI engine churning out 110PS of max power and 175Nm of peak torque. There’s also going to be a more powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder TSI motor pumping out 150PS and 250Nm. For the transmission, Skoda will provide a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and a 7-speed DCT.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Source: IndianAuto]