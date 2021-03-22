2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Colours Revealed, Launch Soon

The 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 colours have been officially revealed. The updated model of the twin-cylinder cafe racer will be available in a total of 5 paint schemes. Royal Enfield is expected to launch the new motorcycle in India very soon.

Royal Enfield has updated its official website where we can see that there are 5 colour options for the 2021 Continental GT 650. These include Rocker Red, Mr Clean, Ventura Storm, Dux Deluxe, and British Racing Green. Except for Mr Clean, all other paint schemes are brand-new.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Achieves 212km/h, Sets New Record

The Rocker Red colour of the 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 reminds us of the Continental GT 535. It features white stripes on the fuel tank enhancing the old-school look of the motorcycle. We find this paint scheme to be alluring and it should be able to please a lot of potential customers. Moving on, the Ventura Storm seems like a combination of the Ventura Blue and Dr Mayhem shades that were available with the GT 650’s outgoing model. The British Green has replaced the Ice Queen livery whereas the new Dux Deluxe looks nice, too. And, of course, we have the lustrous Mr Clean.

While the 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 colours have been revealed, the company is yet to announce more details about the updated motorcycle. However, going by the pictures, we can say that RE has not included the Tripper Navigation system in the new GT. And the same is likely to happen for the 2021 Interceptor 650.

As for the specs, the 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will continue to use the same 648cc parallel-twin engine that is capable of producing 47hp of max power at 7250rpm and 52Nm of peak torque at 5250rpm. Mated to it will be a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a slipper and assist clutch.

Which one of the 5 colours of the 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 would you pick and why? Let us know with a comment below.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.