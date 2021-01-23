MG Motors India, the SIAM owned British brand, has added a new 'Select' trim to the recently launched Hector Plus 7-Seater SUV. The 'Select' trim is priced at INR 18.32 Lakh*, same as the Sharp trim of the MG Hector 5-seater SUV, which means the new 7-seater variant loses out many features being offered in the 5-seater variant.

For reference, the MG Hector Sharp (5-Seater) gets 360 Camera, Electric Tailgate, Fully Digital Speedometer, 6 Airbags, Heated ORVMs, Powered Co Passenger Seat, Auto Headlamps + Auto wipers, Ventilated Front Seats and Ambient Lighting, all of which haven't been added to the Hector Plus Select 7-Seater.

Instead, what the MG Hector Plus 7 Seater ‘Select’ variant gets in the form of features are -

- Panoramic Sunroof

- 10.4”HD Screen

- 18” Alloys

- Leather Seats

- 6 Way Power adjust driver seat

- Premium Sound by Infinity

- 4 airbags

- Wireless Charger

- Auto Dimming IRVM

Also Read : MG ZS SUV Scores An Impressive 5-Star Safety Rating From ASEAN NCAP

MG Motor India recently launched the facelifted Hector series and for the first time, added a 7-seater version to the lineup. Until now, MG was offering the Hector and Hector Plus in 5 and 6 seater configurations. While the Hector Plus 6-seater comes with captain seats in the 2nd row, the 7-seater version gets bench seats for 3 adults and the 3rd row for two children. MG Hector Plus 7-seater is offered in four variants now, including Style, Super, Smart, and a new ‘Select’ trim level. It gets most of the features and mechanicals borrowed from the Hector.

MG has also updated the upgraded i-SMART technology with Hinglish Voice commands. The system can respond to 35+ Hinglish commands to control various in-car functions such as Sunroof (“Khul Ja Sim Sim”), FM (“FM Chalao”), AC (“Temperature Kam kar do”) among others.

2021 MG Hector also gets 60+ connected car features with newly added features like i-SMART app on Apple watch, voice search for songs in Gaana app, Wi-Fi connectivity, Weather forecast by Accuweather and others. The SUV continues to come with 25+ safety and security features as standard including Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control, Hill Hold Control, Rear Wiper & Washer and Rear Defogger. Engine wise, the MG Hector continues with the same set of engine options including a 1.5-litre petrol with hybrid tech and a 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG Motors updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom price