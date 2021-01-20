2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC Launched In India With New Features

Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2021 GLC SUV in India with Mercedes Me Connect and a host of new features. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC is now priced at INR 57.40 lakh for the GLC 200 and INR 63.15 lakh for the GLC 220d 4Matic (all prices, ex-showroom, India). The GLC is the latest model from Mercedes-Benz to come with Mercedes' new Me connected tech, a feature that has become a staple on Mercedes-Benz cars across the globe. This update to the GLC is however independent of 15 product launches that Mercedes-Benz India has scheduled for 2021.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC is based on the facelifted model that was introduced in India last year. Mercedes is now offering two new paint options for the GLC - Brilliant Blue and High Tech Silver - but there are no other cosmetic changes on the outside. On the inside, the new GLC is the first Mercedes-Benz model in India that comes with massage function for the front seats as standard. A few other Mercedes models in India that come with this feature are paid optional extras.

Another notable change on the inside is the new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that replaces the analog dials from the 2020 model year. The system offers three display styles – Classic, Progressive and Sporty. The GLC now also gets a 360-degree parking camera for enhanced visibility. The other major new addition is Mercedes' embedded SIM-based Me connected car tec. It integrates Amazon Alexa and Google Home which means users can issue voice commands to the GLC via the voice assistant on your Android phones or Echo devices. It also gets the usual features of geofencing and remote start/stop that comes with connected car tech.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC remains mechanically unchanged. There are two engine options under the hood of the GLC. There's a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine (GLC 200) that produces 197hp and a 2.0L diesel engine (GLC 220d) that produces 194hp. Both engines come mated to an 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard. Meanwhile, only the diesel variant is offered with Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

With the addition of these new features, prices for the GLC have certainly gone up in India. Compared to the 2020 model, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC is INR 1.56 lakh and INR 2.02 lakh more expensive for the petrol and diesel versions respectively. The Mercedes GLC rivals the likes of the BMW X3 and the Volvo XC60 in India. It will also see competition from the Audi Q5 facelift when its launched later in the year.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mercedes-Benz updates and the latest four-wheeler news.