2021 KTM 250 Adventure launched in Malaysia; costs INR 3.90 lakh

After launching the KTM 250 Adventure in India, the Austrian company has now introduced the quarter-litre ADV in Malaysia. The new motorcycle in the Southeast Asian country has been priced at MYR 21,500 which converts to INR 3.90 lakh. For reference, the KTM 250 Adventure costs INR 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom) here in India.

2021 KTM 250 Adventure Specs

The 250 Adventure draws power from a 248.8cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 30 hp of max power at 9000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch. This is the same engine that is also being used in the KTM 250 Duke, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250. If you are interested in learning more about the Huskies, you can watch our comparison video that has been embedded below.

2021 KTM 250 Adventure Features

Even though the 250 Adventure is the younger sibling of the KTM 390 Adventure, it does have different parts and components. For example, it gets an LCD unit for the instrument cluster and not a TFT display. The 250 Adventure also loses out on traction control. The suspension system consists of WP Apex non-adjustable 43mm USD front forks and WP Apex monoshock at the rear with preload adjustability. The braking duties are handled by a 320mm front and 230mm rear disc. Bosch 9.1 MB two-channel ABS is also present.

In terms of styling, the 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure are quite identical to each other. The biggest aesthetic change in the quarter-litre ADV is the halogen headlamp with LED DRLs. KTM provides a full-LED headlamp in the 390 Adventure.

In other news, development of KTM 490 Duke and 490 Adventure is underway. The Austrian company is expected to launch the new twin-cylinder motorcycles in 2022.

