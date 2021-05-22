First Updated Kia Sonet With Aftermarket Alloys - This is IT!

Kia India recently updated the Sonet sub-compact SUV with their new brand logo, new features, and also shuffled the variant lineup for the 2021 model year. Prices for the updated Sonet now start from INR 6.79 lakh and go up to INR 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom). In less than a month's time since the launch of the updated sub-compact SUV, here we have the first 2021 Kia Sonet that has already been modified with aftermarket alloy wheels.

The only giveaway on the exterior that this is the 2021 model is the new Kia logo on the hood, that being the only exterior update on the new Sonet. This also seems to be a base-spec model, as is evident from the headlights that miss out on the LED DRLs. With its 2021 update, Kia is now offering alloy wheels on the Sonet from the mid-spec HTX trim. This being one of the lower-spec trims, as stock, it comes with steel wheels with wheel caps.

However, it has been fitted with blacked-out aftermarket 16-inch R.P.M wheels with silver highlights and that really uplifts the look of the vehicle. There are no other modifications on the exterior of this Kia Sonet, but the alloy wheels alone give it much more upmarket and sporty look. Speaking of its 2021 updates, With the addition of new features across the range, there has been an inevitable increase in the prices of the Sonet. Barring the entry-level 1.2L petrol variant, prices of all other variants of the Sonet have gone up by at least INR 10,000. The 1.0L turbo-petrol HTK+ iMT and the 1.5L diesel HTX MT variants saw the maximum price hike of INR 30,000.

One of the biggest updates to the Sonet has been the addition of paddle shifters for all automatic variants of the SUV. That means both the 1.0L turbo-petrol with the 7-speed DCT and the 1.5L diesel with the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox are now offered with paddle shifters across all their trims - HTX 7DCT, GTX+ 7DCT, HTX AT, GTX+ AT. Speaking of which, the HTX petrol-DCT and HTX diesel-AT are new variants in the lineup, replacing the now-discontinued HTK+ petrol-DCT and diesel-AT variants. This means you now have to shell out an additional INR 50,000 to INR 70,000 to get your hands on an entry-level Sonet automatic.

Kia has also made several features from top-spec trims standard across some lower-spec trims of the Sonet. That includes safety features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC). These features were previously reserved for the GTX+ trim but have now been made available on the HTX trims as well. Other features such as multiple drive modes and traction modes, smart Key with push button start/stop, remote Engine start, electric sunroof, chrome door handles and 16-inch alloy wheels have also been made standard across the mid-spec trims.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.