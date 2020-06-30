2021 Kia Carnival Interior Spyshots Surfaces Internet, Gets An Elegant-looking Dashboard

Kia Carnival is the second product from the South-Korean manufacturer that went on sale in India earlier this year. However, the carmaker has now unveiled the new 4th-gen Carnival to the world. Kia took the digital route for this exercise and has not yet revealed the interior of the new-gen Carnival. Although right after the moment, Kia introduced the new-gen Carnival to the world, it was spotted on the roads sans camo in South Korea. Something similar has happened again. This time, however, surfacing on the internet are the spy pictures of the interior of the new-gen Carnival.

The fresh set of images reveals the dashboard layout of the new-gen model. It now gets a unibody housing for the infotainment screen and the instrument console like the other newly-launched Kia cars. The steering wheel is also new, and it now gets a distinctive design for the boss and the spokes. The dashboard of the outgoing Carnival is rather clumsy and features a lot of switches. Thankfully, this isn’t the case here on the 2021 Carnival. Also, the AC vents get an uncut treatment and are super sleek in terms of design.

The centre console on the outgoing Carnival hardly gets any buttons. However, the 2021 Carnival gets an array of switches to control various functions like auto-hold system, electronic parking brake, reverse parking camera and sensor, drive modes, and controls for heating and cooling function of the front seats. On the dashboard itself, around the steering wheels, the 2021 Carnival will get the buttons to open or close the automatic tailgate and the rear doors. Also, buttons for traction control and adaptive cruise control are fixed in the same area.

Also Read - Kia Carnival performs well in vertical crash test (Video)

The new-gen 2021 Carnival gets a new design for the door pads. It carries the cohesiveness with the overall design of the dashboard. The door panels get multi-colour leather inserts along with a piano black insert for the door handle. All of these elements together make it look upmarket. Interestingly, the leather inserts around the door handle also get a slat-like design. As of now, Kia has not confirmed of the date, when the interior of the new-gen Carnival will be unveiled to the masses.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.

Source - Carnival Members