2021 Kia Carnival Premium MPV Unveiled, Adopts Sharper Lines

Kia has recently launched the Carnival as its second product in the Indian market. Considering the product placement of this humongous MPV, it is selling in good numbers. However, this is the third-gen car and was shown to the masses for the first time in 2015. Now, after 5 years from its debut, Kia has unveiled the 4th-gen Carnival to the world. It features a host of changes to its design with increased dimensions. Kia has dubbed the new-gen Carnival as the ‘Grand Utility Vehicle’.

In terms of design, it now gets SUV elements, such as skid plates at both the ends, roof rails, and use of black cladding at the bumpers. Also, the lines and creases are now much sharper in comparison to the outgoing car. The bonnet is now a high-set piece of sheet metal and gets a new bolder-looking tiger-nose grille. The mesh pattern on the grille is changed as well.

The headlamps cluster has shrunk in size. It gets a new pattern for LED DRLs, which hasn't been seen on any Kia car so far. Moving over to the sides, it still has that long MPV-ish silhouette. The alloy wheels are a size larger and measure at 19-inches in diameter. They do gel well with the beefy proportions of the MPV. It continues to get the electronically sliding rear door, but the C-pillar now gets finished in chrome to break the visual bulk. The chrome applique is extended all way to the rear windscreen then to the C-pillar on the other side of the car.

In comparison to the outgoing model, the new-gen Carnival gets a modern-looking rear facet. Gone are the big old-school tail lamps, and comes in a new sleeker setup with a light bar. The tailgate has been redesigned as well and does not look bland anymore. However, Kia has kept the low loading lip intact, which is a boon when loading heavy stuff in the boot space.

The South-Korean carmaker has not revealed the interior of the car as of now. Although, it is expected to be revamped with premium materials and an upmarket design. Also, Kia is tight-lipped about the increased dimensions of the car. The powertrain options are expected to be comprised of a 3.3L GDi V6 petrol motor and a 2.2L turbo-diesel. Talking of its debut in India, it is likely to take place by mid-2022.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.