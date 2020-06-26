Kia Carnival performs well in vertical crash test (Video)

While many have conducted horizontal crashes and head-on collisions for testing the impact-absorbing abilities of their respective offerings, Kia in New Zealand has conducted quite a unique vertical crash test. A one-of-its-kind impact test of its own, the New Zealand division of Kia has conducted a vertical crash test, by dropping a Kia Carnival MPV from a vertical height of 12.6 metres. With the help of a crane, the vehicle was laid on a vertically flat surface which is aligned at 90 degrees from the surface below. The MPV is then dropped on the surface from the height, which falls down at a speed of 56 km/h.

One can clearly observe that the Kia Carnival has absorbed the impact pretty effectively, with the front bonnet and bumper facing the damage. The crumple zones of the MPV have absorbed most of the impact, thus resulting in minimal damage towards the rear. The airbags of the car deploy within a fraction of seconds too, and at the same time, the safety zone too takes the impact, with minimal effect reaching to the legs of the dummies inside.

The Kia Carnival has already received a 5-star rating in the ANCAP crash test ratings, however, that is for the 2016 model and the latest iteration is yet to receive a new rating. The version of the Kia Carnival used for this test is the latest iteration of the MPV, which is also available in the Indian market.

<iframe width="744" height="422" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iJSQeA7Mjxk" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The India-spec Kia Carnival is available in a total of three variants, which are available in varying seating configurations of 6-seater, 7-seater and 9-seater, and in the price range of INR 24.95 lakh to INR 33.95 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in India with only one powertrain option – a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine (200 PS/440 Nm) coupled to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

Globally, the Kia Carnival is all set to get a major makeover for 2021, the official images of which were unveiled recently.

