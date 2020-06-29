2021 Kia Carnival Spotted On Roads For First-time After Its Official Unveil

Kia has recently digitally unveiled the 4th-gen Carnival to the world. Now, after a couple of days after its official unveiling, the car has been snapped on roads in South Korea for the first time. It should be noted that Kia has not launched the car anywhere around the world yet. Therefore, spotting one in the flesh without any camouflage is surprising. Also, it should be noted that the 2021 Carnival has grown in size. Kia has not revealed the actual dimensions of the car yet, but it does look proportionate from every angle.

In comparison to the outgoing model, the 2021 Carnival features sharper design elements. It now gets a rather appealing front-end. With high-set bonnet, sleeker headlamps, slimmer tiger-nose grille, large LED DRLS, resculpted bumper, and faux scuff plates, it gets an SUV-like appeal. On the sides, the 2021 Carnival gets sharper lines and creases. A, B, and D pillars are blacked out to give the roof a floating effect. The C-pillar, however, gets a chrome applique, which extends all the way to the rear facet.

The rear fascia of the 2021 Carnival has been thoroughly revamped as well. It now gets a sleek LED light bar in place of bulbous tail lamp clusters seen on the outgoing model. The boot lid has been re-designed to accentuate the overall harmony of the design. In order to break the visual bulk, it now gets more creases and indents in comparison to the 3rd-gen Carnival.

Sadly, Kia has not revealed the interior of the 2021 Carnival. The brand has also been tight-lipped about the powertrain and drivetrain options. Rumour suggests that is likely to be offered with 2 engine options – 3.3L GDi V6 petrol and 2.2L turbocharged diesel. Both of these units are also seen on the outgoing model. On the new model, they will be offered in a different state of tune in the new-gen Carnival.

<iframe width="750" height="452" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iJSQeA7Mjxk" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The latter of the two - 2.2L oil burner, is offered on the 3rd-gen Carnival that is sold in India. It produces a peak power output of 200 PS and 440 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on this engine are performed by an 8-speed AT. The new-gen Carnival is likely to get the same transmission option as a standard fitment across the range.